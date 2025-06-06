Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, one piece

One Piece's The Going Merry Pirate Ship Sets Sail From LEGO

Get ready to set sail and become the number one pirate with LEGO as they debut the arrival of One Piece from the Netflix series

Article Summary LEGO unveils The Going Merry Pirate Ship set from the Netflix One Piece live-action series.

The detailed set features 1,376 pieces and measures 15.5” long by 13.5” tall for an epic display.

Includes minifigures of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, plus interior crew spaces.

Releases August 2025 for $139.99, with pre-orders available and mystery Wanted posters to collect.

The Going Merry is the first pirate ship of the Straw Hat crew and serves as their beloved home for the heroes of One Piece. Gifted to them by Kaya in Syrup Village, the ship features a sheep-like figurehead, capturing their humble beginnings. The Going Merry plays a huge part in the One Piece anime, manga, and live-action series from Netflix. Collectors will now be able to set sail and build their very own Going Merry as LEGO has announced the world of One Piece is coming to brick form.

Inspired by the live-action series, this set comes in at 1,376 pieces and measures 15.5" long and 13.5" tall. Every ship needs a crew, and LEGO has included iconic One Piece members with Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji! Set sail with this glorious ship and climb the masts, cook in the kitchen, or relax in the crew's cabin. LEGO has also included four mystery One Piece Wanted posters with the Going Merry and other sets, with 8 designs to find. The Going Merry is set to arrive in August 2025 for $139.99, and pre-orders are live.

LEGO One Piece – The Going Merry Pirate Ship

"The Going Merry Pirate Ship (75639) is a beautiful model that is sure to captivate fans of ONE PIECE adventures and play-and-display building toys. This high-quality LEGO® building kit makes a great gift for boys and girls aged 10 and up and creative kids with a passion for the Straw Hat Pirates."

"The iconic ship has several interior spaces: a crew's cabin, kitchen, storage, and an accessory workshop. The model comes with 5 LEGO ONE PIECE minifigures. Luffy sits on the sheep figurehead at the front of the ship, below which is a cannon; Zoro relaxes and trains on the deck; Nami controls the rudder at the rear, where her favorite tangerine trees grow on the deck; Usopp climbs the masts and keeps watch from the crow's nest; and Sanji takes pots down the stairs to the kitchen. Set contains 1,376 pieces."

