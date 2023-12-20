Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: optimus prime, Threezero, transformers

Optimus Prime Celebrates the Year of the Dragon with threezero MDLX

Threezero is back with a new MDLX Transformers die-cast release as the war between Autobots and Deceptions continues to rage

Optimus Prime is back and is getting a new golden Year of the Dragon Edition Transformers MDLX figure from threezero. Coming in at 7" tall, the Leader of the Autobots is ready to take down the Deceptions and this time in style. This new Transformers figure features a die-cast metal frame that allows for impressive articulation and posing. Transformers fans will notice the striking gold deco with added dragon patterns on his arms and chest. The same accessories as previous releases are also included with an Ion Blasters, Autobot Matrix of Leadership, Energon Axe, and six pairs of swappable hands. Collectors will not want to miss out on bringing the Optimus Prime Tear of the Dragon Edition MDLX figure home, and he will be extremely limited with only 1,398 pieces worldwide. Collectors can find this Golden Optimus arriving soon on threezero for their WinterFest event with a Q1 2024 release. Autobots, Rollout!

Transformers Optimus Prime (Year of the Dragon Edition)

"With the Lunar Year of the Dragon approaching, threezero is proud to present the new MDLX Optimus Prime (Year of the Dragon Edition). Limited to 1,398 pieces worldwide, this special edition features a striking combination of bright gold and dark gold paint, adorned with dragon patterns. The Chinese character "辰" representing the fifth character in the traditional Chinese sequencing system known as "地支 (Earthly Branches), and the character "龍" symbolizing the Year of the Dragon, are respectively printed on the left and right shoulders, creating an atmosphere of nobility and uniqueness."

"MDLX Optimus Prime (Year of the Dragon Edition) is approximately 7" (17.8 cm) tall, with approximately 48 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Autobot Matrix of Leadership, and six pairs of interchangeable hands. MDLX is a series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high range of articulation and great durability resulting in a groundbreaking affordable price."

"The Transformers MDLX line of figures are based on the original 1980s The Transformers cartoon and toy line, as redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. The iconic designs have been remixed to incorporate threezero's hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic, offering a familiar and exciting new presentation. Transformers MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, which retains the tactile playability and durability of the figure. Each figure is finished off with the detailed craftsmanship and weathered paint application that threezero is known for, bringing beloved Transformers characters to a new format for all to enjoy."

