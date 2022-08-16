Original Predator Plasmacaster Prop Replica Debuts from HCG

Prey was a truly incredible film, and it is one of my favorite Predator films alongside the original and Predators. The series takes place in the 1700s and follows a Comanche warrior who is trying to change the status quo and become one of the tribe's warriors like her brother. These hunters are about to get more than they bargained for as a new, deadlier hunter has entered the area. With incredible practical effects, insane kills, and some sweet action, this film has easily entered my top 5 films of the year. Now the question is, if the Predator gets to take home trophies, then why can't we? Well, Hollywood Collectibles Group is back at it again with another incredible replica with the Plasmacaster Shoulder Cannon Prop!

Not only did Prey come out this year, but 2022 also marks the 35th Anniversary of the film that started it all. The original Predator movie will always be a classic, and Hollywood Collectibles Group brings his legendary weapons into your hands with an actual Licensed 1:1 Scale Prop Replica. The Plasmacannon is hand-painted, hand-cast, hand-finished, and will be limited to only 500 pieces. HCG has dropped quite a bit of Predator weapon replicas, and this one really takes the cake and will enhance any hunter's shrine. The Predator Plasmacaster Shoulder Cannon Prop Replica by Hollywood Collectibles Group is priced at $705. Pre-orders are live right here, with the deadly weapons hitting collectors' shoulders in December 2022.

"Sideshow and Hollywood Collectibles Group present the Predator Plasmacaster Shoulder Cannon Prop Replica. This year it is the 35th Anniversary of the original Predator movie. To celebrate this milestone Hollywood Collectibles Group has, for the first time ever, accurately recreated the Predator's Plasmacaster cannon as a Licensed 1:1 Scale Prop Replica!"

This intricately detailed, Museum Quality piece is constructed from resin, and mixed media and then hand painted to the finest detail with authentic weathering for added realism! It comes complete with display stand. Each piece is hand-cast, hand-finished, and hand-painted to exacting standards, then individually hand-numbered. This amazing life-size Prop Replica is available in a strictly Limited Edition of 500 individually numbered pieces Worldwide.