Own a Replica Shield of Captain Carter from What If..? with Hasbro

Hasbro has taken some time to get this reveal out there as a replica shield of Captain Carter is on the way for collectors

A new Marvel Legends Series replica is finally on the way coming from the Marvel Studios series, What If…?. It is surprising that this reveal has taken this long to arrive, as a Captain Carter's shield replica is on the way. That is right, coming right off the screen of the hit multiversal adventures of What If…? series is this faithfully recreated replica. The shield is 1:1 and features Peggy Carter's Britain design with the flag in the middle and red, white, and blue colors. Straps are featured on the back to help super-soldiers take on these dang Nazis or a deadly hordes of Ultron robots. This replica has been long overdue, but if you love Captain Carter or the What If…? Series then this release is for you. The Captain Carter Shield Replica is priced at $149.99, it is set for Fall 2023, and pre-orders will arrive tomorrow (July 12) at 1 PM ET right here and at most online retailers.

Hasbro Debuts Replica 1:1 Scale Captain Carter's Shield

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN CARTER PREMIUM ROLE PLAY SHIELD – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $149.99/Available: Fall 2023). In this universe, Steve Rogers is sidelined during Project Rebirth, leaving Peggy Carter to receive the Super-Soldier Serum and become Captain Carter: the world's first Super-Soldier. Marvel Legends proudly presents the Marvel Legends Series Captain Carter Role Play shield, a 1:1 scale reproduction of Captain Carter's powerful Vibranium shield as it appears in What If…? from Marvel Studios."

"Featuring series-accurate sculpting and detailing across the shield, as well as adjustable straps ensuring the wearer is always ready for battle, this is the next essential Marvel Legends role play item for your collection! With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. The Marvel Legends Series Role Play Shield will be available for pre-order on July 12 at 1p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."

