Own Iron Man's Damaged Helmet from Endgame with Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has reeves their next Master Craft statue with a new creation from the blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame. Measuring at roughly 8" high, 15 inches long, and 9 inches wide, the Iron Man Mark 50 helmet is faithfully recreated with battle damage design. The entire damaged helmet design is beautifully detailed and even features light-up eyes. The Iron Man helmet is displayed on a base and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide. Beast Kingdom is giving Marvel fans something no one else has yet with this amazing Marvel Master Craft statue. The damaged Infinity War helmet carries heartfelt messages and slightly keeps Tony sane while lost in space, and now it can keep fans' collections also sane. No price has been revealed just yet, but pre-order will go live here shortly, and the statue will release between October – December 2021.

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents the latest in Master Craft, quality craftmanship, The MC-038, Avengers Endgame, Battle Damaged Iron Man Helmet. Prior to the events of End Game, making their stand against the evil Thanos on Titan, Iron Man and his fellow Avengers take on the world destroyer with all their might, damaging Iron Man's suit in the process. Starting the movie off we see Tony Stark desperately recording what he believes are his last words on the now damaged Mark-50 helmet, a tragic yet touching moment that has long been cherished by fans the world over."

"The Master Craft series of highly detailed, hand painted creations, brings to life some of the most celebrated pop culture icons the world has ever known. With the Battle Damaged Mark-50 as seen in Avengers Endgame, collectors can take home a screen accurate rendition of the helmet. With detailed painting for the damage, as well as light-up mechanism for the eyes, fans can proudly display a work of art from the pantheons of the MCU. Make sure you order yours today! MC-038 Avengers: Endgame Master Craft Iron Man Mark50 Helmet Battle Damaged is limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide. Don't miss your chance by ordering yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"