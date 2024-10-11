Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: pcs, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

PCS Debuts New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Origins 1:1 Diorama

PCS is back with a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1:1 Diorama as fans can witness the origins of the ooze that changed then

PCS has unveiled a stunning 1:1 scale diorama, bringing the origin story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in remarkable detail. This massive statue captures the pivotal moment when the turtles are transformed by the mysterious ooze leaking from a cracked radioactive container. Each of the four turtles, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael, are featured in their normal turtle form with unique colors on each. Standing 5" high, 14" wide, and 13" deep, this statue has a light-up feature to allow the radioactive ooze to really show its effect. PCS has made Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statues in the past, but this is one truly unique piece taking fans back to a time that is not explored enough. The subtle colors on each turtle are a nice touch, and the realistic sculpt of each is even better, keeping things grounded in the beloved series. PCS has this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Origins 1:1 Diorama priced at $420. It is set for an August 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

TMNT: Origins 1:1 Diorama – Deluxe Edition

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio are proud to present the TMNT: Origins 1:1 Diorama – Deluxe Edition. This awesome new life-sized collectible will take your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection back to where it all began. The TMNT: Origins Diorama is a fully sculpted collectible that measures 5"H x 14"W x 13"D recreating the moment young Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello came in contact with the bright green ooze that would transform them into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

"You can even see hints to how each characters personality will develop in their placement on the collectible. Leonardo stands in front of his brothers, already taking on a leadership role. Michelangelo has his head raised, as if sniffing around for his favorite snack – pizza. Donatello's naturally curious mind is on display as he inspects the mysterious canister and Raphael appears ready to defend his smaller siblings should the need arise."

