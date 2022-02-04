Peacemaker Brings Peace to Your Collection with New Prime 1 Statue

Peacemaker has made quite the name for himself, from his debut in The Suicide Squad to an incredible new HBO Max series. James Gunn sure does know how to turn zeros into heroes, and so does Prime 1 Studio with their impressive new 1/3 scale statue. Coming in at a massive 31" tall, John Cena is back as Peacemaker with swappable hands featuring a variety of poses and weapons, as seen in the recent DCEU film. Collectors can show off him with a pointing hand, long-barreled pistol, a Dove of Peace Sword, and a Tomahawk that are all loaded with detail. Prime 1 Studio even is teasing an exclusive version of the statue that adds a mini Star that can be displayed on the base as well, and he is just as adorable as ever. Prime 1 Studio statues are never a cheap feature as this one is no different as the Peacekeeper 1/3 Scale Statue (Bonus Edition) comes in at a whopping $1,399. He is set to release in Q1 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Blitzway's artists have brought this statue to life with a marvelous likeness, crisp sculpting, and screen-accurate color! Peacemaker's costume is true-to-form with all of its faithful interpretations of the textures of his uniform, the sleek, metallic gleam of his helmet, and the vivid coloring of everything he wears. Finally, John Cena's portrait is picture-perfect, as only he can appreciate! Peacemaker stands on a base excitingly reminiscent of the Jotunheim tower laboratory that he fought Rick Flagg in!"

"Peacemaker comes with two (2) swappable left arms: one holding his Dove of Peace Tomahawk, and the other, his Dove of Peace Sword. And it also comes with two (2) swappable right hands: one pointing direction, and the other, his long-barreled pistol. That's not all; when you pre-order this Bonus Version from our official online store or any authorized distributor, you will receive a cool, extra Bonus Part: Peacemaker's own Starro on it's own base. Make sure you Pre-Order in time, so you have a bona fide Peacemaker statue to celebrate his hilarious, new show on HBO Max!"

Specifications:

The Suicide Squad-themed base

Two (2) Swappable Right Hands (Pointing direction, long-barreled pistol)

Two (2) Swappable Left Hands (holding Dove of Peace Sword & Tomahawk)

One (1) Mini Starro on Base [BONUS PART]