Peacemaker Season 2 Arrives at Hot Toys with New 1/6 DC Studios Figure

A new season of Peacemaker is here from the mind of James Gunn and Hot Toys is celebrating with a new 1/6 scale figure

The figure includes detailed likeness, rolling eyeballs, helmet options, and a magnetically attachable tongue.

Accessories feature Peacemaker’s arsenal: axe, pistol, jetpack, sword, knife, and his sidekick Eagly.

Fans can pre-order the collectible now on Sideshow Collectibles, shipping scheduled for December 2026.

Peacemaker Christopher Smith is a complex antihero from the DC Universe that was originally introduced in Fightin' 5 #40 (1966). Created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette, Peacemaker is known as "The Champion of Peace," and is a ruthless vigilante who believes in enforcing peace at any cost. He will administer justice by any means necessary, even if that means killing, which he does quite often. His DC Comics appearance was always front and center, but his modern re-emergence from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (2021) took him to new levels.

This led to the hit Peacemaker HBO Max series, played by John Cena, and the second season is here, and Hot Toys gives him a new 1/6 scale figure. This version gives him a new sculpt, rolling eyeball feature, incredible likeness, and a variety of weapons. Just like the first figure, a magnetic tongue will be included, and justice will be dished out with an axe, pistol, jetpack, sword, knife, and Eagly. Pre-orders for the 1/6 scale Peacemaker Season 2 figure are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $300 with a December 2026 release

"Sideshow and Hot Toys introduce the Peacemaker Sixth Scale Collectible Figure, meticulously crafted to reflect John Cena's compelling portrayal. The action figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, plus an alternate helmeted head with two types of metallic silver electroplated helmets and two interchangeable lower-face expressions, completed with a magnetically attachable tongue."

"Costumed in his iconic red and navy ringer tee with the Dove of Peace emblem, Peacemaker wears a pair of gauntlets, a pair of pants with a pistol holster, a utility belt with pouches, and a pair of long boots — faithfully recreating his on-screen gear. It comes with eight pieces of interchangeable hands, including fists, bladed fists, relaxed hands, and weapon-holding hands to facilitate dynamic posing, as well as a range of weapon accessories such as a pistol, silencer, sword, and tomahawk."

