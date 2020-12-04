Creature and Invisible Man Join The Waxwork Records Spinatures Line

Revealed today by Waxwork Records are two new huge additions in their Spinatures line of busts: The Creature and The Invisible Man. The mini-busts are designed to sit on top of your vinyl as it spins around and plays and is a neat little collectible to boot. The sculpts' detail work is incredible, and I dare you to find a more affordable bust on the market of the Universal Monsters. The Creature features incredible sculpting on his scales and such, with the most piercing eyes of all-time. The Invisible Man is in an awesome pose where he looks like he is shaking his fist at you. You can see both Spinatures busts below.

Spinatures Continue To Impress

"Waxwork is proud to present our official Universal Monsters CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON Spinature. From the 1954 classic horror film, THE Creature comes packaged in a double window collector's box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin. Collectible stands approximately 4" tall."

"Waxwork is proud to present our official Universal Monsters THE INVISIBLE MAN Spinature. From the 1933 classic horror film, The Invisible Man monster comes packaged in a double window collector's box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin. Collectible stands approximately 4" tall."

This Spinatures line is coming out swinging, man. Already with seven figures announced, others including the Universal Monsters Wolfman, Frankenstein, Dracula, The Bride, and The Phantom of the Opera have also been teased about going up for order before the end of the year. Loving all the attention to horror, what goes better with playing your vinyl at home than an awesome horror figure spinning around on top? To check out all seven announced Spinatures figures so far, including these new figures, and to place an order for any of them, you can go right here. These will run you $24, and they will ship soon.