Pixar Alien Remix Party Round 3 Revealed by Beast Kingdom

It looks like Beast Kingdom is not done with their Pixar Alien Remix Party line as Round 3 is here. The Alien Remix series is a line dedicated to the Pizza Planet Three-Eye Aliens from Toy Story. Originally, in celebration of Pixar's 25 Anniversary back in 2020, these little guys invaded all sorts of iconic Pixar films. These aliens have cosplayed as some legendary characters, and now they are back again with even more crossover designs. Beast Kingdom's Alien Remix Round 3 will consist of characters from Up, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and Bugs Life. The Round 3 line-up will consist of:

Andy (Toy Story)

RC (Toy Story)

Baby Head from Sid's Room (Toy Story)

Al from Al's Toy Barn ( Toy Story 2 )

) Buttercup from Bonnies Room ( Toy Story 3 )

) CDA Agent (Monsters Inc.)

Heimlich (Bug's Life)

Kevin (Up)

Each of these designs are hilarious and I think it is hilarious that an Alien captures Al from Toy Story 2. It does look like if you purchase the bundle, Pixar fans can get an Al in Chicken Suit Alien Remix figure as well. There is a lot of love for the Toy Story series, which is fine and it is nice to see this line continues from Beast Kingdom. Collectors can find the entire Pixar Alien Remix Round 3 Set right here for $87.99, and they are expected to release in March 2023.

"The aliens with the best dress-up game are back again with a collection of seriously out of this world costumes! The little Three-Eyed Aliens from the classic animated Toy Story series are back again with a bang, brightening up a desk near you! Beast Kingdom's Mini Egg Attack (MEA) series of miniature figurines, proudly launches the Round 3 from the Three-Eyed Alien Costume Remix Party collection. In addition to the classic characters found in the Toy Story series, this new collection also includes three fun new characters from different Pixar movies all styled in costumes fit for a mini alien!"

"The zany cast of characters all dressed up by the aliens make the fun collection, including the Mini RC Car, one of the fastest ways to get around in the world Toy Story as well as Bonnie Anderson's favorite toy, the golden Unicorn called Buttercup. Wood's owner Andy make an appearance wearing his cowboy outfit, as well as the scary Baby Head! The disinfectant agent CDA from Monsters Inc, the rare, colorful bird Kevin from UP as well as Heimlich from A Bugs Life complete the collection of weird and wonderful costumes. A fun collection of detailed Aliens with costumes full of personality. A Mini Egg Attack collection not to be missed."

Product Measurements：Approx 6.7 cm

Product Measurements：Approx 6.7 cm Release Date: Q1, 2023 (1-3)

Release Date: Q1, 2023 (1-3) (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)