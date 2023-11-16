Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Platinum DC Comics McFarlane Collector Edition Variants Revealed

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil some Platinum Variants for upcoming McFarlane Collector Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals the Platinum Variants for new McFarlane Collector Edition wave.

A Chase is a rare collectible variant that has a chance to be acquired like the translucent green Batman.

Captain Carrot joins the lineup, delighting fans of DC's Zoo Crew with a DC Classic special design.

Figures boast up to 22 points of articulation and come with a collectible art card and stand.

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled a new set of DC Multiverse Collector Edition figures with Batman, Superman, and Captain Carrot. Well, it appears that each of these figures will be also getting a Platinum Edition release as well. For collectors who are unaware, some of the DC Multiverse has Chase Variant figures, similar to a Funko Pop Chase. These Variants feature different deco or styles than the original figures and are usually limited, like 1:6 or even less. These releases started out as just Bronze variants, then were Artist's Proofs, but McFarlane Tys has wisened up by dropping actual variants. For this new wave of figures, these variants feature a full translucent green Green Lantern Batman, a Bizzaro-styled Superman and Krypto, and DC Comics classic Captain Carrot. Carrot gets the best design of the three and will be a real treat for DC Comics and Zoo Crew fans. All three of these can be acquired at random through online orders are snagged up in a case of 6, which can be found here. Happy Hunting.

McFarlane Collector Edition Platinum Variants

"A rabbit from an alternate reality of cartoon animals, Rodney was a mild-mannered cartoonist until he ate a cosmic carrot. As super-powered Captain Carrot, he joined the Zoo Crew. Over many wacky adventures, they encountered both Superman and Starro the Conqueror.Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC MULTIVERSE."

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden."

"It's no secret that Green Lantern and Batman don't see eye to eye, but can they set their differences aside to face down the new Tattooed Man in this stand-alone story? Plus, what would Batman do…with a Power Ring?"

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Collect all DC MULTIVERSE MCFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!