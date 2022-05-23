Playmates Announces Street Fighter vs. TMNT 2-Pack Figure Sets

Playmates have unveiled that a new set of action figure 2-packs are on the way for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Last time we saw the turtles taking on fighters from Cobra Kai, and now they are entering the world of Street Fighter. The hit Capcom fighting game is up for its greatest challenge yet, and four packs will be heading to us. Each pack all showcases one turtle versus one Street Fighter and feature 80s video game console shaped box packaging. The fighters will consist of:

Ryu vs. Leonardo, the leaders face off;

Chun-Li vs. Michelangelo, authority vs. exuberance;

Guile vs. Raphael, strength vs. strength;

Ken Masters vs. Donatello, restraint vs. intellect.

The first two TMNT packing releases are Leonardo vs. Ryu and Michelangelo vs. Chun-Li. These fun crossover packs are great, and it is fun to have the turtle take on other masters of martial arts. The Street Fighter vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are loaded with detail, their standard weapons, and the Capcom fighters showcase their Street Fighter II designs. Pre-orders for these new TMNT packs are not live yet, but you will be able to find all of the current Playmates offerings here. What fight are you looking forward to the most?

"One of the most influential fighting game franchises of all time, the Street Fighter series charged onto the scene in 1987, quickly becoming a household name around the world with its captivating gameplay and iconic characters such as Chun-Li and Ryu. Now the team will face one of its greatest challenges yet as they battle formidable opponents from another indispensable franchise, the NYC sewer-dwelling, crime-fighting, pizza-loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!"

"Each figure in the collection stands six inches tall and is highly poseable with multiple points of articulation – from ball joints at the head, shoulders and hips, to split joint elbows and knees, and at the wrist, ankles, upper arms, and thighs. Authentically detailed and decorated as seen in the Street Fighter™ II video game, Street Fighter vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is packed out in an '80's video game console-shaped window box packaging. The first two sets – Ryu vs. Leo and Chun-Li vs. Mikey – are set to arrive at retail stores in late fall 2022."