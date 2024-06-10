Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: Harryhausen, jason and the argonauts, star ace toys

Star Ace Toys Unveils Jason and the Argonauts Harryhausen Hydra Statue

The legacy of stop motion animation and monsters continues to live with Star Ace Toys newest Ray Harryhausen statue

Article Summary Star Ace Toys releases a Ray Harryhausen Hydra statue from 'Jason and the Argonauts'.

Available in Standard and Deluxe versions, the statue has bendable necks for posing.

The Deluxe set features an in-scale model of Jason for fans to recreate the epic battle.

Pre-orders for the detailed collectors' item, starting at $490, are live for December 2024.

Star Ace Toys has been doing something that no one else has by bringing Ray Harryhausen's stop-motion legacy to life. Before CGI, it was all about the magic of cinema from crafted creatures and stop motion animation. Ray Harryhausen took this art to entirely new levels in films like Sinbad and the 1963 film Jason and the Argonauts. Harryhausen's mastery of stop-motion animation brought mythical creatures in a way no one thought was possible, taking cinema to a league of its own. In Jason and the Argonauts, the Hydra was brought to life, featuring seven serpentine heads that moved and struck with menacing fluidity.

Star Ace continues to bring these stop-motion monsters to life, and now the Hydra scene comes to your collection. Standard and Deluxe versions of the Hydra are on the way, with both coming in at 11.8" tall and loaded with detail. The craftmanship of this beauty is incredible, and the Hydra has bendable necks, allowing for some impressive poses. The Deluxe version will come with an in-scale version of Jason, allowing for Jason and the Argonauts fans to capture the legendary battle. The legacy of Harryhausen lives on with releases like this, and pre-orders are already live for $490 or $554 (Deluxe), with a December 2024 release.

Star Ace Toys Sets Sail with Jason and the Argonauts

"Bring the magic of classic cinema to your collection with the new Hydra from Star Ace, inspired by Ray Harryhausen's legendary stop-motion animation in "Jason and the Argonauts." This exquisitely crafted figure stands 30 cm tall and is made of soft vinyl, offering both durability and lifelike detail. Each of the seven heads are on bendable necks for a variety of dynamic poses. Realistically painted, the Hydra captures the fearsome presence of the many-headed monster in vivid, striking colors."

"Celebrate the artistry of Ray Harryhausen and the timeless appeal of "Jason and the Argonauts" with this magnificent Hydra figure. Whether displayed on its own or as part of the deluxe set, this piece is a must-have for fans of classic cinema, fantasy, and high-quality collectibles."

