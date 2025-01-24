Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: My Buddy, Playskool, the loyal subjects

Playskool's My Buddy Returns from 1985 with The Loyal Subjects

Classic and iconic toys of yesteryear are making a comeback as The Loyal Subjects unveils the return of everyone’s favorite My Buddy

Article Summary The Loyal Subjects revives the iconic 1985 Playskool My Buddy doll in 2025.

My Buddy stands 14” tall with a soft fabric exterior and classic design.

Available first at Walmart for $34.99, with wider release in Summer 2025.

Features removable outfit, ballcap, and original theme song lyrics.

The Loyal Subject is traveling back in time and bringing back some childhood nostalgia with some new retro collectibles. One of these releases is the return of Playskool's My Buddy doll, which was introduced in 1985 and was designed to teach boys that it was okay to have a doll to play with, too. Buddy featured a friendly face, sturdy body, and colorful overalls, appealing to children who wanted a companion to carry and play with him. My Buddy is an icon for the 80s and would even go on to inspire a franchise of deadly ideas with Child's Play. However, his popularity started to fade in the 1990s, but he would go on as a nostalgic toy from many kids' childhoods.

My Buddy is now back in 2025, standing at a mighty 14" tall, with his signature plus exterior for the right amount of hugs! Everything you love about this doll is back from his retro design and soft cuddling textures, and The Loyal Subjects even put the theme song lyrics on the packaging. A lot of classic toys are hitting their 40th anniversary this year, so it is pretty special to see releases like this coming from The Loyal Subjects. My Buddy is ready to return home once again in February 2025 for $34.99. He will be offered first-to-market at Walmart, followed by a wider release in Summer 2025.

Your Best Friend is Back with the Return of My Buddy

"PLAYSKOOL MY BUDDY is the perfect companion for everyday adventuring! Made of quality materials with sa oft fabric exterior, this doll is ideal for both play and nap time. Durable enough for an afternoon outside, yet soft and cuddly enough for hugs, he makes a great gift for all young children. In addition to all of the fun he brings, he is a real pal, there for whatever the day may bring. So start a lifelong friendship today with PLAYSKOOL MY BUDDY, and wherever you go, he goes!"

Product Highlights:

14 inches tall.

Soft Fabric exterior for tactile play.

Perfect for nap time or play!

Removable outfit & classic ballcap

Classic theme song lyrics included on the packaging

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!