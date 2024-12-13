Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Plo Koon Enters the Fight with Hot Toys New Star Wars 1/6 Scale Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they unveil their next 1/6 scale Star Wars figure with the Jedi Master Plo Koon

The war rages on, and now the Jedi must take up arms as Generals in the Grand Army of the Republic against the Separatists. Hot Toys has been slowly bringing The Clone Wars to life with some impressive (most impressive) 1/6 scale figures. A new Jedi Master has joined the fighter with Plo Koon, the Kel Dor from Dorin. This wise Jedi Master has played quite a role in the Star Wars Universe, from leading the Wolf Pack during the war to the discovery of Ahsoka Tano. He now faithfully comes to life with this new 1/6 scale figure that comes in at 12.2" tall.

Hot Toys has included two separate outfits for his design, allowing his Jedi robe to be removed, and has included his gauntlets, as seen in The Clone Wars. Other accessories will include his signature blue lightsaber with LED function, as well as a variety of swappable hands and a themed display base. Build up your Jedi Order with Hot Toys by adding Plo Koon to your collection, which is set for a March 2026 release date. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $28, and be sure to add Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kit Fisto, and Mace Windu as well.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1/6 Scale Jedi Master Plo Koon

"A Kel Dor from Dorin, Plo Koon was among the wisest members of the Jedi Order, respected for his level-headed analysis of events and unflappable calm. Deeply concerned for life in all its myriad forms, Plo was especially devoted to protecting the clones under his command. He shared a special bond with Ahsoka Tano, whom he'd brought to the Jedi Order as a toddler."

"Expanding the vast collection of Galactic Republic's guardians of peace and justice, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Plo Koon™ collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure features a detailed recreation of Plo Koon's distinctive head sculpt with exceptional paint applications and likeness, a bonus pair of gauntlets to recreate his appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series, finely tailored Jedi robe and tunic, a LED light-up lightsaber, a cloak and a display base!

