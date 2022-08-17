Plunderlings Fawns and Hatching Are Back with Lone Coconut Reissue

It has been quite some time since we have seen some new updates from everyone's favorite new toy company Lone Coconut. Their last Kickstarter event introduced toy collectors to some new Goblin Pirates with Plunderlongs and Plunderstrongs. The crowd-funding campaign exceeded all expectations, and it looks like they have a new surprise for fans. The fan-favorite Plunderlings Fawns and Hatchlings are making a return as Lone Coconut announces a reissue. The figures will be one purchase Plunderlings per person, so everyone should be able to get one. I got my Fawn Grotto for roughly $60 on the secondary market, so it is awesome to see this very popular Plunderlings make a return. The Hatchlings allow you to build up your army and put good use to those left over heads; four colors are available this time. All the Fawn fun is already happening right here, so get your wallets ready!

Fawn Floot: "The Plunderling action figure is 1/12 scale and stands 3.8 inches tall with over 25 points of articulation. Plunderling Fawn Floot comes with 2 additional heads, gripping hands, an aulos flute, and a scimitar."

Fawn Grotto: "The Plunderling action figure is 1/12 scale and stands 3.8 inches tall with over 25 points of articulation. Plunderling Fawn Grotto comes with 2 additional heads, gripping hands, an aulos flute, and a scimitar."



Hatchlings: "Ever wonder what a Plunderling looks like after they hatch? They're a Plunderling Hatchling! Every figure comes with an extra pair of hands and heads. What can you with those? You can put them on a small newly hatched body! Hatchlings are the perfect place to hold your extra assets and help you build your Plunderling crew! Each hatchling crate contains-



2 hatchling bodies 1 pair of clenched fists



(Hatchlings do not come with heads, they are meant to hold your extra hands and heads.)"