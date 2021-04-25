Bring Home the Green With New Poison Ivy DC x Rocklove Collection

Gotham is in trouble once again as Poison Ivy is moving out of the criminal certain and finding a more creative approach to money. Gaining help from RockLove Jewelry, this iconic Batman villain has released her own deadly jewelry collection. Some beautiful pieces of this collection include earrings, necklaces, and rings that all feature a leafy design. Our friends over at RockLove Jewelry wanted to give us an up-close look and their new collection, and we decided to check out the Leaflet Stacker Ring set.

Starting things off first is the presentation of the DC Comics x RockLove collection with an amazing glossy city design on the box. I can imagine that this is Gotham, and it the perfect design to capture ether essence of DC Comics on any sort of collectible. The Poison Ivy Stacker rings are what really appealed to me as they give fans something powerful and gorgeous. Both rings can be purchased separately, but when united, it awakens that Green Goddess inside of you. My lovely assistance could not take her eyes off the bright green gem as it shines in the sunlight. The rings can be customized by the owner, with them being able to be displayed with an upper knuckle or lower knuckle.

Poison Ivy is the perfect DC Comics villain that can pull off such a unique jewelry collection, and RockLove captured all the beauty of it perfectly. Each piece of the set is down to Earth it giving the owner a humble and sweet feel. The Poison Ivy and Poison Oak Stacker Ring set is my personal favorite giving fans a fun and sensation ring that can shine on any occasion. Ivy followers can check out the entire collection reveal here, and they can see what jewelry piece best suit your villainous tastes here. Be sure to check out some of the other DC Comics x RockLove pieces with the Wonder Woman collection.