DC Comics Poison Ivy Gets Her Own Jewelry Collection From RockLove

RockLove is no stranger to nerdy jewelry, and it looks like the company is continuing to expand its catalog. Coming out of DC Comics, the beautifully green seductress Poison ivy is getting her own jewelry collection. Inspired by the DC Comics villain, this collection captures the green of her design with each piece of the collection. There are ten gorgeous pieces coming out of this collection varying in price between $60 -199. From ivy-shaped earrings, necklaces, and rings, the green gem in the center will pull any eyes on you. The DC x RockLove Poison Ivy Stacker Rings are my personal favorite giving lady collectors unique flair for their own wardrobe. Show off the beauty and sin of Poison Ivy with this truly breathtaking collection from RockLove that fans can find located here.

"Expanding its official collaboration with DC, RockLove Jewelry launches the Poison Ivy collection, inspired by the fan-favorite femme fatale. The new pieces inspirit her naturistic being through ivy and vine etching techniques, leaflet charms, and glimmering green crystals – a sterling silver extension of the character's floral connections. To symbolize Poison Ivy's most powerful ability of captivation, the new collection flares rustic charm and is intricately designed to glitter from within. The line is comprised of ten new pieces retailing from $60-$199 per piece and is available on RockLove.com."

"Poison Ivy's malevolent superpowers stem from a benevolent place," said RockLove CEO & Designer Allison Cimino. "Ivy holds an intense reverence for Mother Nature and is determined to protect it by any means necessary. I have always admired this character because of this relevant parallel. Though she lives within the DC universe, she portrays a conservationist who is passionate about making lasting change. Her empathy for other women also reflects modern feminism, making her origin story one of the most powerful and purposeful among the bunch of Super-Villains."