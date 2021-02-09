Demon Slayer Nezuko Embraces the Demon with Good Smile

The hit anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally on Netflix, and fans are just saying it up. This anime has been out for quite some time, but it hits a larger audience when anything hits Netflix, just like Cobra Kai. This series introduced us to Tanjiro Kamado's sister, Nezuko, who was turned into a demon but somehow hasn't fully lost her way. Good Smile Company is no stranger to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and this time, they have announced a new Pop Up Parade statue. She is placed in a combat pose and very well sculpted and design. The show's animated style sticks with Nezuko's statue bringing the anime to life right before fans' eyes.

Nezuko has one of those animated designs that is just very well executed and can be recognized for years to come. This popular anime only continues to gain fame, and this will be one amazing statue that fans will be able to get for a great price. Her The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Nezuko Kamado Pop Up Parade Statue from Good Smile Company is priced at $37.99. She is set to be unleashed in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find her located here. Just like most GSC pre-orders, this one also has a time limit, so collectors have until March 10, 2021, to get their orders in befit ether cut off. Also, be on the lookout for the Pop Up Parade Tanjiro Statue also coming soon.

"The demon girl who slays demons with her brother. POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height, and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the main character Tanjiro Kamado's sister, Nezuko Kamado! She's been recreated in a combat pose as she fights for humanity in her demon form. Look out for more POP UP PARADE figures from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" coming soon!"