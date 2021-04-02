Power Girl Brings Power to Sideshow Collectibles With Her New Statue

Coming from a different Earth, Kara Zor-L takes on a new name as she makes Earth-Prime her new home. Power Girl is more mature, powerful, and kickass than her cousin Superman or her Earth-Prime doppelgänger Supergirl. Sideshow Collectibles shows off Power Girl with their newest Premium Format statue showing her might and beauty. Standing 25" tall, this hero is sculpted to perfection with her Krypton styled costume as she posed flying with a cloud base below her. Power Girl will have standard and exclusive statues releases by Sideshow, with her exclusive receiving a classic head sculpt. This powerful Power Girl is ready to be a beautiful new addition to any DC Comics fans collection, with the deluxe coming in at $585 and standard at $570. She is expected to join the Justice League between April – June 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Sideshow presents the Power Girl Premium Format™ Figure, muscling her way into your multiverse of DC Comics collectibles. Soaring through the skies above a swirling cloud base, the Power Girl Premium Format Figure measures 25" tall. As the cousin of Superman from Earth-2, Kara Zor-L is known for her strength, maturity, and Kryptonian physiology, empowered by Earth's yellow sun. She poses powerfully here, flexing her muscles in a moment of calm between battles.

Inspired by her appearance in DC Comics, the polyresin Power Girl Premium Format Figure features an entirely sculpted costume that captures the effortless and iconic style of the crimefighter from Krypton. Her signature costume features a white leotard, blue gloves and boots, and a red belt and capelet with gold accents. The textures designed into her outfit mimic the appearance of realistic leather, stitching, and even the dramatic flutter of her cape in the breeze. Completed with a confident smirk on her blonde portrait, Kara Zor-L is ready to fight for justice on any Earth."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Power Girl Premium Format Figure includes an alternate classic portrait, featuring a blonde bobbed hairstyle and a winning smile. Power up and pin-up your collection with this beautiful exclusive display option only from Sideshow. No matter where you are in the multiverse, the Power Girl Premium Format™ Figure makes an unbeatable addition to any DC fan's collection. Bring her home today!"