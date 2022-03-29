Power Rangers in Space Red Ecliptor Pre-orders Arrive from Hasbro

Hasbro has put up pre-orders for their next Power Rangers Lightning Collection figure as we return to the In Space series. At long last then a villain, Red Ecliptor is back with a deadly bright red deco that features premium detail. Inspired by the show, Power Rangers in Space, Ecliptors has upgraded to new power levels with teh help of some hyper accelerators. Red Ecliptor is a deadly In Space villain and will have over 20 points of articulation as well as his sword, and an added power blast effect accessory. In Space and Lost Galaxy were some of my favorite Ranger series as a kid so this figure will be fun to add to any Lighting Collection. Red Ecliptor is expected to release in August 2022 and pre-orders are live right here for $24.99. Be sure to add some of Hasbro's other In Space Rangers to your collection to help enhance your Red Ecliptor display.

Includes: figure, 2 accessories, and extra hands."

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE IN SPACE RED ECLIPTOR ACTION FIGURE: This Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by Power Rangers In Space

POWER RANGERS VILLAIN ECLIPTOR: This figure features accessories and alternate hands for more ways to play or display

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Red Ecliptor toy includes sword accessory, power blast effect accessory, and alternate hands

ECLIPTOR GETS AN UPGRADE: For his final battle against the In Space Rangers, Ecliptor gains new powers and a sinister red color

PART OF THE LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.