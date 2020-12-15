New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Figures Coming from Hasbro

Hasbro has released some more morphin' action as they announce a new wave of Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures. Four new iconic rangers have been revealed spanning many different generations of the iconic television series. Each standing 6 inches tall and with over 20 points of articulation. These highly detailed Rangers are packed with accessories that will have any fan wanting to add them to the collection. Each ranger will come with a secondary unmasked head allowing collectors different displayable options. Kicking things off first is Adam, who returns as the Green Power Rangers Zeo Ranger. He will come with two extra hands, Zeo Power Pod Sword, Zeo IV Power Axes, and Zeo Laser Pistol. We are then blasting off into space with Power Rangers Lost Galaxy as Red Ranger Leo is back. This iconic ranger will come with his Quasar Launcher, Magna Talon, and a laugher effect piece. We then take a stroll to Power Rangers S.P.D as Pink Ranger Sydney returns to fight the forces of evil. There's pink Ranger not taking it easy as she will come with two extra hands, Delta Morpher, Deltamax Striker accessories, and a weapon effect piece. Last but not least, we are getting another member from Power Rangers Dino Thunder with Ethan as the Blue Ranger. This marks the third Dino Thunder ranger to be released, and he will come with his Thundermax Blaster, Thundermax Saber, Tricera Shield, extra hands, and a weapon effect piece.

Hasbro continues to expand its Power Rangers Lightning Collection. Each of these figures is very well done with high amounts of articulation, accessories, and that unmasked head sculpt really brings it all together. Power Rangers fans can now build their favorite team of rangers with these new figures that are better than ever. Each figure from this wave of Power Rangers Lightning Collection is set to release in April 2021. They will all be priced at $19.99 with pre-order links already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Lightning Collection figures, so you don't miss out on some of your favorite rangers to add to your own personal collection.

