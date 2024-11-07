Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: power rangers, Threezero

Power Rangers Yellow Turbo Ranger Coming Soon from threezero

Get ready to Shift into Turbo as threezero unveils their latest collection of 1/6 scale Power Rangers figures with the Turbo era

Article Summary Threezero introduces Yellow Turbo Ranger in the 1/6 scale Power Rangers collection.

Collect the entire Turbo era lineup featuring highly detailed 11.6" figures.

Authentic fabric suits and sculpted helmets bring Power Rangers to life.

Pre-order Yellow Turbo Ranger for $109 for a Q3 2025 release.

One thing the early seasons of Power Rangers had that the new ones did not was a continuing storyline. It was amazing to see the story go from Mighty Morphin' to Alien Force, then Zeo, followed by Turbo, and then even into Space. Turbo is a beloved era of Rangers, which featured some of the last Mighty Morphin heroes passing the torch as well as new heroes. One of these was Tanya Sloan, who was the second Yellow Zeo Ranger and would take up the mantle of the Yellow Turbo Ranger; she would then pass the mantle to Ashley Hammond to shift into Turbo.

Both of these heroes played a big part in the series, and now the Yellow Turbo Ranger lives on with a new 1/6 scale collection from threezero that celebrates the legacy of the Power Rangers Turbo era. Standing 11.6" tall, this figure features a remarkably crafted fabric suit with a sculpted helmet. For accessories, she will come with swappable hands as well as her signature weapon, the Turbo Star Chargers. All five Turbo Power Rangers will arrive for this release and will also come with the Auto Blaster and Turbo Blade, and yes, the Blaster can even convert into Turbo Mode! The Yellow Turbo Ranger is priced at $109. She is set for a Q3 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

Power Rangers Turbo FigZero 1/6 Yellow Turbo Power Ranger

"Shift into Turbo!" From the fifth season of the action-packed superhero TV series Power Rangers, threezero and Hasbro proudly present the FigZero Power Rangers Turbo collection. The FigZero 1/6 Yellow Turbo Power Ranger collectible figure stands at approximately 11.6 inches (~29.5cm) tall and features full articulation with approximately 34 points, allowing for various poses."

"Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Yellow Turbo Power Ranger outfit includes the Yellow Turbo Power Ranger Helmet, Yellow Turbo Power Ranger Suit, a pair of short arm sleeves, a belt with a holster, and boots. The combination of fabric and plastic parts ensures an authentic look and the high-precision sculpting brings the character to life!The Yellow Turbo Power Ranger includes her signature weapon, the Turbo Star Chargers. "

