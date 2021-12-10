Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived

The time has finally come as Hasbro reveals their powerful and impressive Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project. We go back to the beginning with the return of the iconic Mighty Morphin Dino Megazord with this 1:144 scale figure. All five Dino Bots are included and will be able to be combined to recreate the Dino Megazord in both Battle and Tank modes. There are plenty of fantastic features included with this Megazord, with included mini scaled Rangers as well as a removable helmet to showcase the rangers in the cockpit. Packed with detail and loaded with articulation, this is the collectible that Power Rangers fans have been waiting for any pre-orders are live for only $165! Set to release in August 2022, Rangers can find the Lord Ascension Project here and check out further detail below.

"Hasbro Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project Mighty Morphin Dino Megazord – The crackle of unreleased energy. The smell of ozone. The feeling that something big is about to happen… when you know you're in the calm before the storm. Welcome to Zord Ascension Project, the next evolution of Lightning Collection. We're bringing our expertise in giant robots and experience with awesome collector figures into this never-been-done-before expression of some of the most iconic robots to ever grace the screen."

"This Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Dino Megazord (MZ-0101) is a premium, collectible figure made with an incredible attention to detail and the love of true fans of sentai, Power Rangers, and awesome giant robots. Featuring 5 individual Zord figures that can combine to form the Dino Megazord — in both Tank and Battle Modes — this figure is a truly morphinominal addition to any fan's shelf."

Includes: 5 Zord Figures and 10 accessories

1:144-SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: This scale puts the Dino Megazord figure into the company of the great model kids and displays that exist

INSPIRED BY ORIGINAL CONCEPT ART: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is based on a Japanese sentai series called Zyuranger, and these figures are based on the original concept art for that

THE ULTIMATE DISPLAY PIECE, PART 1: Incredible detailing, including translucent pieces and specialized paint techniques to highlight the details of the Zords

A UNIQUE UNBOXING EXPERIENCE: We're transporting you to the Zord Ascension Project and putting you inside the cockpit with premium packaging unlike anything you've seen before from Power Rangers

THE ULTIMATE DISPLAY PIECE, PART 2: A removeable faceplate showcases the cockpit of the Megazord, with sculpted Rangers inside

THE ULTIMATE DISPLAY PIECE, PART 3: Each Zord is designed with attention to that original concept art detail… easter eggs abound!

ZAP IS A WHOLE NEW ECOSYSTEM OF ZORD COLLECTIBILITY: MZ-0101 is only the beginning.