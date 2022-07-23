Pre-Orders Coming for Four New Star Wars: The Black Series Figures

I have no idea what Hasbro is doing with their Star Wars line, but their SDCC 2022 panel was a huge disappointment. Somehow one of the biggest Pop Culture franchises has been turned into a joke with a line of repaints and re-releases. It is honestly mind-boggling that Hasbro keeps releasing the same stuff over and over and gives only fans a handful of new products over a year. With the arrival of windowless packaging, I feel like the Star Wars line is going to be hit the hardest as that is one of those lines that has a lot of Mint-In-Box collectors. However, Hasbro is still dishing out some new reveals, even if they are things we have already seen before with four "new" Star Wars: The Black Series figures. 

All four of these figures are from The Mandalorian, starting with a new $24.99 release of Grogu. Hasbro is now selling The Child as a solo release instead of with a Mando this time with all the same accessories as previous releases. Migs Mayfield is back yet again with an updated Season 1 release featuring Bill Burr in all his space glory. The new NK Security droid is also finally arriving with a blaster and will feature the new windowless packaging. The final and best Star Wars: The Black Series figure is The Mandalorian Season 2 finale Luke Skywalker. Luke is back with black cloak, green lightsaber, and just as badass as ever with a figure that features an updated design. New packages and updated details are featured, so Star Wars fans can update their collection with pre-orders dropping today. All four figures are dropping today at 5 PM EST at most retailers like right here. 

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GROGU -(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6- inch scale GROGU figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN series. A mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. This THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 7 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MIGS MAYFELD – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6- inch MIGS MAYFELD figure, inspired by the character in the THE MANDALORIAN series. A hot-headed ex-Imperial sharpshooter, Migs Mayfeld was once the smart-mouthed leader of a gang of criminals. This THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 5 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HK-87 HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6- inch HK-87 figure, inspired by the character in the THE MANDALORIAN series. Based on an antiquated assassin droid design, a pair of HK droids serve as bodyguards for the Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth on the world of Corvus."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER (IMPERIAL LIGHT CRUISER) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6- inch LUKE SKYWALKER (IMPERIAL LIGHT CRUISER) figure, inspired by the character's appearance on Moff Gideon's Imperial Light Cruiser in the THE MANDALORIAN series. When the Mandalorian embarks on a mission to save Grogu from Moff Gideon, he receives unexpected help in the form of Luke Skywalker."

