Prepare for Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* with Exclusive Popcorn Fun

The Thunderbolts are here and that means a new selection of collectible movie theater goods are here and we have rounded them all up

The 2025 Thunderbolts film marks a major milestone in the MCU, bringing together a team of antiheroes from both past and current stories. As the Thunderbolts team assembles, the film delves into complex characters like Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, and Red Guardian, with each grappling with what they want to be. To celebrate the upcoming film, several exclusive collectibles are available across major theater chains. We have rounded up all of the upcoming Popcorn Bucket collectibles that are offered and will hopefully be found at the time of your showing this weekend.

For Regal, they will offer two fun, limited-edition Thunderbolts-themed goodies with an Asterisk-inspired popcorn/drink bucket combo. They will also have another collectible cup that will feature toppers with U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, and Yelena. The fun does not end there as Regal will also be offering themed cocktails to enhance your showing with the Super-Serum Amaretto Sour, Thunder-Rite Passion Fruit, and *Long Island Iced Tea. Up next is AMC, where Marvel Studios fans can get an exclusive keychain to attend the Opening Night Fan Event. That is not all, though, as Red Guardian's limo is also stealing the show as their exclusive popcorn bucket!

To end things, Cinemark easily has one of the best Thunderbolts popcorn buckets with an exclusive Red Guardian helmet bucket. That is right, Marvel Studios fans can hold their popcorn in true Soviet superhero fashion. It does look like the helmet can be removed and possibly worn, making it a truly next-level replica for Thunderbolts fans. Whether you're collecting the Red Guardian bucket, enjoying the exclusive limo experience, or sipping themed drinks at Regal, all of these tasty popcorn releases are now being offered, starting May 1 for the Early Showing release. For more Thunderbolts fun, be sure to head over to Sideshow Collectibles and use Promo Code THUNDERBOLTS to get 25% off Thunderbolts-themed collectibles like Iron Studios 1/10 statues for Red Guardian or 1/6 scale Hot Toys figures for Yelena and Bucky.

