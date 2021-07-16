Prepare for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett With Hot Toys

The end credits scene of The Mandalorian Season 2 teased something big for everyone's favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett. The popular Disney+ series showed the return of this iconic Star Wars character after his supposed death back in 1983 during Return of the Jedi. His return was big, and it only gets bigger with The Book of Boba Fett giving the bounty hunter his very own show. Hot Toys knows how to celebrate this as they reveal their new Boba Fett in repainted armor with a throne in 1:6 scale format. The legendary bounty hunter is back with a new figure release showing off his newly upgraded outfit as well as his Newley acquired throne within Jabba's Palace. Boba is loaded with incredible screen accurate detail with an unmasked head sculpt and awesome accessories like flamethrower effect, fiver cord whip, blaster, and rifle. The Boba Fett (Repaint Armor) and Throne figure from Hot Toys is priced at $390 and set to release between Oct-Dec 2022. Pre-orders are live here, and be on the lookout for the upcoming Fennec Shand figure that is teased in the pictures below.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – 1/6th scale Boba Fett™ (Repaint Armor) and Throne Collectible Set – "Boba. I thought you were dead. I'm so glad to see you. I had heard many rumors." With his customized Mandalorian™ armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett™ was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. Over the course of his career, which included contracts for the Empire and the criminal underworld, he became a legend, but many thought he met his end when he fell in the horrific Sarlacc pit on Tatooine™."

"After making a surprise return in The Mandalorian and regained his armor, he set his eyes to dispose of Bib Fortuna™ and took the throne! Now Hot Toys is thrilled to bring yet another incredible addition to The Mandalorian collectible series and officially present the 1/6th scale Boba Fett™ (Repaint Armor) and Throne Collectible Set! The figure features a meticulously crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor with exceptional paint application, Boba's iconic jetpack, skillfully tailored outfit, a flamethrower effect, a fibercord whip, a blaster, a rifle, and display base!"

"This collectible set will specially feature a newly painted head sculpt with astonishing likeness, and a highly detailed throne for Boba Fett. A Special Edition available only in selected markets will specially include hologram figures of Razor Crest and Boba Fett's Star Ship as bonus accessories. Don't wait and miss out on the opportunity to add this awe-inspiring collectible set to your treasured display!"