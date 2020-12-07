The Joker From The Dark Knight Is Back with Prime 1 Studios

Prime 1 Studio is taking the fans back to 2008 to relive the Christopher Nolan Batman masterpiece of The Dark Knight. The Joker is back once again with a beautifully crafted 29-inch tall statue showcasing one of the best portrayals of the Joker on-screen. Prime 1 Studio captures the likeness of the actor Heath Ledger perfectly with this Joker that features a tailored fabric outfit, movable eyes, and swappable parts. This 1/3 scale statue will have three swappable hand parts with different expressions letting collectors show off different weapons are included like a machine gun and knife. The biggest set of customization is with the diorama base for the Joker. The base is a concrete slab thatch be loaded out with stacks of money, gasoline cans, police tape, LED lights, and this bonus version gets the special bank heist mask.

It is not often that collectors have the ability to customize how they display their statues. It is interesting that Prime 1 Studio has cooked up it up with their 1/3rd scale Joker. This will be a great collectible piece for any fan of The Dark Knight and will truly be the talking point of any collector's collection. With movable eyes, removable accessories like grenades, playing cards, money, and much more, this a statue with endless possibilities. The Joker The Dark Knight 1/3 Scale Statue Bonus Version from Prime 1 Studio will be priced at $1,499. He is expected to release between July – September 2021, and pre-orders are set to release tomorrow (12/8), and fans will be able to find them located here.

This Joker Statue is No Laughing Matter

More than just a story of good versus evil, The Dark Knight was a film that shattered the box office in 2008, telling the gripping tale of the struggle between Batman and best supporting actor Heath Ledger as the Joker. The Dark Knight is regarded as one of the most iconic films of the decade and is often called the best Batman movie of all time. We tried to recreate our own version of Joker, a villain that has been obsessed with unstoppable madness, and the young, yet legendary actor, who played that mad villain. We focused on the lines from the movie and the reason why Joker had no other option to become who he is. Through this process, we attempted to deliver the message that he tried to send to us.

"Why So Serious?" This breathtaking representation of the Clown Prince of Crime shows the Joker standing 29 inches tall upon an extremely detailed base inspired by one of the most iconic scenes in the film. He stands in a pose that perfectly conveys his personality and aura. We wanted to bring the REAL Joker to life by focusing on the character's facial expressions and emotions to express the narrative of the notorious character. From his pose, clothing, face sculpt, and through to every single prop, we created an amazingly realistic masterpiece with various hidden creative details to make sure that the people can "feel" the whole story.

Our aim is for you to recall the memories and emotions that we all have felt while watching the movie. The Joker's suit has been crafted and tailored to perfection with real fabric, making this the best Heath Ledger Joker in 1/3 scale on the market! The likeness of Heath Ledger has been nailed in this portrait thanks to the collaboration with Blitzway. The portrait will also feature adjustable eyes, allowing you to express full creativity into your Joker masterpiece. We have combined our passion, concept, and dedication to this series to bring you the best Heath Ledger Joker on the market. A must-have for The Dark Knight and The Joker fans everywhere!

Specifications:

Statue Size approx. 29 inches tall [H:72.5cm W:40.5cm D:43.0cm]

Highly detailed likeness & life-like hair sculpture of Heath Ledger

Accurately embodied highly detailed iconic props and accessories

Stunningly exquisite realistic poseable eyes

Symbolic posture and realistic natural painting

Perfectly designed and tailored of Joker's original costumes

One (1) designed theme base

Three (3) Swappable Hand Parts with different expressions

Nine (9) movable props: Joker Card, Knife, Machine Gun, Gasoline Cans, LED Illuminations emergency lights, Detachable Grenades, Bundles of Cash, Burned Money, Police Tape Lines.

One (1) Bonus movable Clown Mask (Bonus Version Only)