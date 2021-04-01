My Hero Academia Heroes Unite For New Prime 1 Studio Statue

My Hero Academia Season 5 has just begun giving fans more adventures for their favorite heroes in Class 1-A. Prime 1 Studios is just as excited to see these heroes in action once again as they reveal their newest highly detailed statue. Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki are standing out this time with their newest collectible statue that stands 27 inches tall. Each My Hero Academia character is sculpted to perfection and displayed with their quirk in action. Prime 1 Studio is offering a variety of statue options with the deluxe giving collectors extra swappable heads for Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki.

This is one My Hero Academia collectible that will stand out compared to others on the market, making it highly desirable by fans. Each statue varies in price, with the standing coming in at $1,799, the deluxe with three extra heads at $1,999, and the bonus deluxe version that comes with an extra Deku head at $2,100. Payment plans are offered, so find the statue that best fits your collection here.

"PLUS ULTRA!!!" Prime 1 Studio is proud to introduce our premiere diorama of one of the most popular Japanese anime franchises – My Hero Academia! The diorama features three of UA Class 1-A's most promising students: Izuku Midoriya: Deku, Katsuki Bakugo: Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight and Shoto Todoroki: Shoto. Our intricately-detailed statue showcases budding heroes Deku, Dynamight, and Shoto, their trademark Quirks on full display! Deku charges up One for All, Dynamight ignites Explosion and Shoto double-wields Half-Cold Half-Hot!"

"The Deluxe Version allows you to change up Deku, Dynamight and Shoto's intensity levels. With their additional swappable heads, Deku exhibits his keen focus, Dynamight grits his teeth in anticipation of a fierce fight and Shoto displays his trademark calm & tactical manner. In addition, receive a Bonus switchout head portraying Deku's characteristic exuberance at being what he has always wanted to be: a Hero! These three champions spring forth from a UA-themed base, anchored by a monument in honor of the greatest Hero of them all: All Might! This diorama is an undeniable grail item for all My Hero Academia fans!"

The Midoriya, Bakugo & Todoroki (Deluxe Bonus Version) Diorama features:

Statue Size approx. 27 inches tall [H:68.8cm W:56.9cm D:54.6cm]

One (1) designed UA themed base

Three (3) additional swappable heads (Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki)

One (1) Bonus swappable Midoriya head [Deluxe Bonus Version Only]