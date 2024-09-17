Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Princess Leia Organa Returns to Hasbro with New 6" Star Wars Release

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Princess Leia Organa returns in Hasbro's new 6-inch Black Series figure from Star Wars: A New Hope.

Action figure includes two blasters and a removable hood, a nod to iconic scenes from the film.

Pre-order available on Hasbro Pulse starting September 16 for $24.99, with a Spring 2025 release.

Celebrate Leia's legacy with poseable parts, sleek character art, and faithful movie detailing.

In Star Wars: A New Hope, Princess Leia Organa is introduced as a courageous leader of the Rebel Alliance who is unafraid to confront the Galactic Empire. Despite her royal upbringing, she is highly dedicated to the cause. She is a strong female lead in the Star Wars galaxy that even refuses to reveal the location of the Rebel base, even under the threat of torture by Darth Vader and the loss of her home planet. Hasbro is now bringing back one of the lead characters in the Rebel Alliance to life with a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure. Depicted from A New Hope, Princess Leia is fearer in her signature white but without any fabric elements this time. She will come with two blasters as well as a removable hood to help fans capture some iconic scenes from the film that started it all. The Black Series Princess Leia Organa is set to arrive for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse on September 16 for $24.99, and she is set to arrive in Spring 2025.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES – PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA

"Daughter of Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, sister of Luke Skywalker, and with a soft spot for scoundrels, Leia ranked among the galaxy's great heroes. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Princess Leia Organa from the classic film A NEW HOPE. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf, in your office, or on your desk with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display, and comes with 2 blaster accessories and a removable hood."

