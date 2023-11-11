Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Samurai Beast Man Arrives for Mattel's New TMNT x MOTU Crossover

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Mattel announces a TMNT x MOTU crossover toy line for 2024.

Samurai Beast Man joins with new armor in the Masters of the Universe Origins line.

The line celebrates TMNT's 40th anniversary with unique twists on both universes.

Anticipate He-Man and TMNT teaming up to thwart Krang and Shredder’s plans.

Worlds are colliding in 2024 as Matte announces the mighty crossover of both Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles of Grayskull will feature unique twists on both worlds from mutated heroes, Eternia turtles, and even some upgraded villains. Fans have seen some of these figures already, but Mattel has giving fans a closer look at the entire wave, including some new figure reveals. One of which is the arrival of Beast Man, who is taking a page from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with some samurai inspired armor. Beast Man's designs are similar to his Masters of the Universe: Origins figure, but he will get a whole new set of removable samurai armor with a shield, mask, and a new deadly whip. The turtles might be in trouble when they come across this beast, and the whole TMNT x MOTU line kicks off in January 2024. Pre-orders are not live yet, but all things Mattel and Masters of the Universe can be found right here.

Beast Man Gets A New Samurai Look from Mattel

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

