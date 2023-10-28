Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Beast Wars, hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals Mighty Transformers Beast Wars Magmatron Figure

Your beastly Transformers collection is about to get an upgrade with the Legacy United Commander Class Magmatron

Magmatron has just been revealed as they latest Beast Wars release for Hasbro's Transformers Legacy United Series. He made his debut in the Beast Wars II animated series aka Beast Wars Neo: Super Lifeform Transformers, which was a Japanese-exclusive continuation of the original cartoon. Magmatron is a unique and powerful bot that features three combining figures with Beast Wars Skysaurus, Landsaurus, and Seasaurus. These dinosaurs consist of a T-Rex, a pteranodon, and a triceratops and has a triple-changing ability in just 33 steps. This Commander Class figure comes with a Magma Blade, sword hilt, and 7 blast effects! The Dinobots are going to have a worthy battle with Magmatron and Beast Wars fans will be able to bring him home for $89.99. The Transformers Legacy United Commander Class figure is set to arrive in July 2024 and pre-orders are live here.

Transformers Beast Wars Universe Magmatron

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Commander Class Beast Wars Universe Magmatron action figure! This 10-inch Beast Wars Universe Magmatron action figure separates into Beast Wars Universe Skysaurus, Beast Wars Universe Landsaurus, and Beast Wars Universe Seasaurus figures. Comes with Magma Blade, sword hilt, and blast effect accessories that attach in both modes."

"This figure is inspired by the character from the animated series Beast Wars Neo: Super Lifeform Transformers and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes 3 figures, 9 accessories, and instructions.

BEAST WARS UNIVERSE MAGMATRON ACTION FIGURE: This 10-inch (25.4 cm) Beast Wars Universe Magmatron toy features deco and detail inspiration from the animated series, Beast Wars Neo: Super Lifeform Transformers

3-IN-1 CONVERTING TOY: This Transformers action figure is a combiner that separates into three dinosaur figures: Beast Wars Universe Skysaurus, Beast Wars Universe Landsaurus, and Beast Wars Universe Seasaurus

CONVERT TO DINOSAUR COMBINER BEAST WARS MAGMASAURUS: Convert and combine the dinosaur figures into the fused dinosaur mode, Beast Wars Magmasaurus, in 33 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Magmatron Transformers figure comes with Magma Blade, sword hilt, and 7 blast effects

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy United honors 40 years of Transformers animated history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

