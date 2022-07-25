Protect Your Wakanda Empire with a Hatut Zeraze Marvel Legends Army

The Marvel Legends teams always get major brownie points when they dive into the Marvel Comics archives. A lot of new reveals were showcased during SDCC 20202, including a new wave of figures for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the wave does not only consist of Marvel Studios figures, as two Marvel Comics figures were also included in the wave. One of which is the Hatut Zeraze, the deadly secret police of Wakanda. Whether you're a Shuri Panther or T'Challa Panther fan, Marvel fans can build up the rank of their Wakanda Empire with incredible new Marvel Legends figures. The Hatut Zeraze features a white costume with Panther features, and Hasbro will be releasing this soldier as an army builder. Two guns and two pairs of hands are included to make sure they have the means to put Wakanda's enemies in a line. The Marvel Legends Hatut Zeraze figure is priced at $24.99 with a February 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here and at most online retailers.

"The Hatut Zeraze are the secret defense force of Wakanda, sanctioned to defend their homeland by whatever means they and their king see fit. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Includes: figure, 6 accessories, and 1 build-a-figure part

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE MARVEL FIGURE: The secret defenders of Wakanda join the Marvel Legends Series with this premium 6-inch-scale Hatut Zeraze action figure inspired by Marvel Comics

MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Marvel Legends Hatut Zeraze figure features extensive articulation for dynamic posability, and comics-inspired deco and detailing!

TOOLS OF THE TRADE: As any special operative should, this 6-inch Marvel Legends Hatut Zeraze figure comes with a small arsenal of premium accessories, including alternate hands and weapon accessories!

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART(S) (ATTUMA): Each Black Panther Marvel Legends figure include at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures with Marvel Entertainment-inspired characters (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)