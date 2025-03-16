Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Prototype Arcee Gets A Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link Figure

Hasbro is back with a blast from the past as they debut new Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link figure with the return of Acree

Discover the new Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link Arcee Prototype figure from Hasbro.

Arcee boasts updated articulation, full conversion, and classic G1 design style.

Relive the 80s with original deco, laser blaster, and a heat-activated legion mark.

Pre-order now for December 2025 delivery; complete your Transformers collection.

A new Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link figure is on the way from Hasbro, bringing an unreleased prototype to life. We have already seen that a new Missing Link Arcee is on the way, but another is being released alongside her with an unreleased prototype variant. This new figure is based on Arcee's classic appearance from The Transformers: The Movie and, more importantly, her never-produced toy from the 80s. As an official Takara Tomy product, it stays true to the original Transformers G1 design while incorporating updated articulation and full conversion capabilities. Unlike the previous non-transforming prototype, this version seamlessly shifts between robot and futuristic car mode as it sports a gorgeous pink and orange deco.

Paying homage to its prototype roots, Arcee is ready to take down any Deceptions that get in her way with her included laser blaster. The G1 figure will also come with a sticker sheet, along with original Takara Tomy packaging, Japanese-language instructions, and a collector card. Pre-orders foe the Missing Link Prototype Arcee are already live through Hasbro Pulse for $94.99 with a December 2025 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-07 Arcee Prototype

"Complete your collection with the Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-07 Arcee Prototype figure! Inspired by the never-released toy model from the 1980s, this collectible action figure for adults converts from robot to car mode and features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, including a heat-activated legion mark. With premium accessories and original Japanese-language packaging and instructions, this Transformers toy is a must-have for fans of Transformers collectibles."

MISSING LINK C-07 ARCEE PROTOTYPE: Based on the never-released prototype toy from the 80s, this Transformers Missing Link figure is an authentic Takara Tomy product

CONVERTS FROM ROBOT TO CAR MODE: Although inspired by the original non-converting model, this Arcee Prototype figure converts and is fully jointed for intricate posability

COLORS AND DECO INSPIRED BY THE 80s TOY PROTOTYPE: Figure's colors and head sculpt are based on the original model

