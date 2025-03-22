Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, Marvel Comics, scarlet witch

Pure Chaos Arrives with DST's New Scarlet Witch (Comic) Mini Bust

A brand new assortment of collectibles statues are coming soon from Diamond Select Toys including Scarlet Witch (Comic) Mini Bust

Embrace the chaos as Diamond Select Toys has unveiled their latest Marvel Comics statue, which includes the power of the Scarlet Witch. Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff, is one of Marvel Comics' most powerful and complex characters. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Wanda debuted in X-Men #4 (1964) as a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants alongside her twin brother, Quicksilver. Initially a reluctant villain under Magneto's influence, she would later switch sides to join the Avengers to help others. Wanda possesses powerful powers with reality-warping magic that is enhanced by the mystical Chaos Magic. Over time, Marvel Comics has struggled with her identity as Wanda Maximoff, often having her history retconned with origins of being a mutant or something more mystical.

Some of her most significant comic arcs have been with Avengers: Disassembled, where her powers would lead to the deaths of multiple Avengers, and House of M, where she would nearly eradicate the mutant population. Diamond Select is here to capture the beauty and elegance of the Scarlet Witch with a new limited editor statue inspired by her comic book appearance. This bust comes in at 5" tall and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces, showing off her iconic red outfit and flowing brown hair. Collectors can bring home the Scarlet Witch Mini Bust in Q4 2025, and pre-orders are already live online for $99.99.

Scarlet Witch (Marvel Comics) Mini Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! She'll put a spell on you! The Avengers' mighty sorceress joins the Marvel Comics 1/7 scale mini-bust line with this new release! Depicted in the act of casting a spell, Wanda Maximoff stands approximately 5 inches tall and sits atop a themed pedestal. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, she comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

