Quantumania's The Wasp Flies on in with New Marvel Legends Figure Hasbro is preparing for the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania with a new set of Legends figures like Hope Van Dyne

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost here with the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Traveling to the Quantum Realm, Ant-Man and Wasp are in for a heap of trouble as they come in contact with Kang. While the spotlight is on Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne is also along for the ride, and Hasbro gives her a new Marvel Legends figure! This Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania figure is incredible with fantastic Hope head sculpt. The Marvel Legends team has also included a masked The Wasp head, swappable hands, as well as attachable wings. Her design and suit come right from Quantumania, and she will be an excellent figure for Marvel fans growing MCU collections. The Wasp will be part of a Marvel Legends BAF wave allowing MCU fans to build a Giant Size Cassie. Pre-orders are already live for Hope right here at $24.99, and she is set for a Summer 2023 release. Be sure to snag up the Quantumania figures as well with Scott Lang and Kang!

Feel The Wasp's Sting with Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WASP – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Hope Van Dyne once again takes flight as the super-speedy Super Hero, The Wasp. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WASP figure. This quality 6-inch scale Wasp figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania! Includes figure, 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate wings and 1 Build-a-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."