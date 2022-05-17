Queen Studios Debuts New 1/6th Scale Figure with Gandalf the Grey

Queen Studios is pretty known for its incredible life-like statues, especially with the DCEU and Marvel Studios worlds. However, they have started to expand their collectibles lines like the new 1/6 scale figure line titled InArt. DC Comics Joker kicked off this line, and it looks like Queen Studios has debuted their next figure in the line with some love for The Lord of the Rings. In a new update, we are getting a first look at the upcoming The Lord of the Rings Gandalf the Grey 1/6 Scale InArt figure. This figure is incredible, and Queen Studios has easily brought their life-like detail and quality to the 1/6th format. The Gandalf the Grey will come in at 12″ tall is loaded with accessories and features a fabric outfit.

Queen Studios did not hold back on this figure as The Lord of the Rings is getting something truly incredible here. Other features that Gandalf has is synthetic hair, moveable eyes, variety of swappable hands. As for accessories, he will come with his staff, hat, cloak, book, satchel, envelope, sword and scabbard, and of course, his pipe. Gandalf comes to life right off the screen with this figure and while a price is unknown at this time, he is set to release in Q2 2023. Pre-orders are not live either, but fans can check out all Queen Studios products right here.

"The Lord of the Rings Gandalf the Grey 1/6 Scale InArt FIgure from Queen Studios – Following the release of 1/6 TDK The Joker collectible figure, we are proud to share with you another 1/6 collectible figure from our InArt line: Gandalf. As before, our team have chosen the finest materials to bring collectors the quality that our company is known for. Product Material: Real Fabric Cloak, Metal Sword, Movable Eyes and Fine Sheeps Wool Hair. Like The Joker, Gandalf connects to the base using magnets. All switch-out hands are also magnetic. Product Size: 12 inches Estimated Delivery Time: Q2 2023

Accessories:

Staff x1, Left hand x5, Right hand x3, Sword x1, Scabbard x1, Envelope x1, Moth x1, Ring x1, Pipe x1, Book x1, Bag x1, Hat x1, Cloak x1, Belt x1, Base x1, Underwear x1, Pants x1, Cloak x1