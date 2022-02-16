Queen Studios Reveals New Life-Size Loki Bust from The Avengers

Loki comes to life like never before as Queen Studios does it again as they bring the God of Mischief to life with a brand new bust. Coming out of the blockbuster film, The Avengers, Loki is back with an impressive and out of this world life-size bust statue. It will feature next level sculpting with silicone skin, glass eyes, and even rooted hair in his head, eyebrows, and eyelashes. Loki's outfit from The Avengers is also faithfully recreated with a cape and his golden horns being displayed beautifully with this piece. The Loki The Avengers Life-Size Replica Bust from Queen Studios will be limited to only 300 pieces and priced at a whopping $3,710. Payment plans are offered right here, and the statue is set to release in Q3 of 2023.

"Loki Life-Size Bust – As seen in Marvel Studios' Avengers, few villains have proven themselves as charismatic and unforgettable as the devious Loki. Born in the frigid wastes of Jotunheim and raised in Asgard alongside his brother Thor, the prince of lies has always wanted it all. With his natural gifts in deception and manipulation, Loki initiated a chain of events that would imperil the world – but which also brought together the heroic Avengers for the first time!"

"No Loki collectible would be complete without his iconic outfit. Queen Studios' artists have finely tailored his clothing with remarkable attention to detail. His royal green cape hangs majestically from his well worn golden armour, as the bust sits on a golden Asgardian inspired base. To add the finishing touches, Loki's golden horned helmet fits perfectly on his head making this life-size bust a must have for Marvel and Loki fans alike."

Glass eyes

Polystone body and body armor

Vinyl

Silicone skin

Artificial hair

Fabric clothing

Edition Size: 300*