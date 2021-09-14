Queer Eye Netflix TV Show Comes to LEGO with Fab 5 Loft Building Set

Recently, LEGO has been bringing some iconic TV shows to life with some truly incredible building sets. We have already seen apartments for Friends and Seinfeld, but now it looks like we get a little more 2021 with Queer Eye. That is right, the hit makeover Netflix show Queer Eye is coming to glorious block form with a new special 974 piece set. Coming in at 3.5" tall, 13.5" wide, and 8.5" deep, the Fab 5 Loft is recreated like never before. From the kitchen and clothing racks to the salon, this loft is loaded with great details from the series that fans will really appreciate. LEGO fans will get mini-figure of each of the Fab 5 as well as their adorable dog Bruley. The set will also include 2 Kathi Dooley figures allowing makeover artists to show her stunning before and after her appearances. Priced at $99.99, the Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft is set to go up for pre-order on October 1, 2021, right here.

Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide and 8.5 in. (21 cm) deep.

This set is the result of a close collaboration between the LEGO® designers and the Fab 5 themselves. The coffee-table-style instructions give an inspiring insight into the collaborative process.