Star Wars Qui-Gon Jinn Gets ArtFX+ Statue from Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya has announced a new Star Wars statue as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn makes an appearance. The 1/10th scale statue stands over 7" tall and will include two sets of interchangeable arms. Fans and collectors will be able to switch between his arms being folded and him with his green lightsaber. The statue's design does not seem to follow the cinematic version of the characters and has its own design. Either way, fans of this beloved Star Wars Jedi Master will not want to miss out on this beautiful ArtFX+ statue.

This Star Wars statue will come pre-painted and will be easily assembled. Both arms sets are great additions to Qui-Gon and change the mood entirely. The Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Qui-Gon Jinn ARTFX+ Statue is set to release in December 2020. Pre-orders are not live just yet but fans will be able to find them located here once live. The prequel films don't get that much love anymore so I hope we can get more in the future from Kotobukiya.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi's Master, Qui-Gon Jinn™ from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace™ now joins the Kotobukiya ARTFX+ lineup! This product brings to life every detail of the memorable Jedi Master; from his first encounter with Anakin Skywalker on Tatooine to his battle against the Sith Lord. The figure can be displayed with the lightsaber at the ready, or you can display him in a way that shows the Master watching over his Padawan. The Qui-Gon Jinn is entirely pre-painted and easy to assemble, allowing you to display it right out of the box! Be sure to add this product to your collection to expand the world of Star Wars™ in your very own home."