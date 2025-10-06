Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Raiden Brings the Thunder with New Mortal Kombat Klassic Figure

Get ready to step into the bloody arena of Mortal Kombat with McFarlane Toys once again as they debut new Klassic figures

Raiden is one of the more iconic characters in the legendary Mortal Kombat franchise, and was first introduced in the original Mortal Kombat game back in 1992. Created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, Raiden is the God of Thunder and protector of Earthrealm. His character draws inspiration from a variety of mythologies from Japanese and Chinese cultures, especially the Shinto thunder god Raijin. This wise and powerful fighter becomes the mentor to the Earthrealm warriors, guiding them through the bloody and brutal Mortal Kombat tournaments to save the world from Outworld and other realms. McFarlane Toys is now bringing the legend of Raiden to life with their new Mortal Kombat Klassic 7" action figure line.

McFarlane has created MK figures in the past, but this one turns back the clock to dish out some of their iconic first appearances, and now Raiden is bringing some thunder to the line. Coming in at 7" tall and featuring 22 points of articulation, Raiden is back in his classic fighting gear with his signature hat. As for accessories, he just comes with a pair of hands and a display base, and he will come in arcade machine-themed packaging. Pre-orders will arrive on 10/10 for the Walmart Collector Con at $29.99, along with Reptile and a special Liu Kang 2-Pack.

Raiden (Mortal Kombat: Klassic)

"Watching events unfold from high above, the thunder god realizes the grim intentions of Shao Kahn. After warning the remaining members of Shaolin Tournament, Raiden soon disappears. He is believed to have ventured into the outworld alone."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes 2 alternate hands and base

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures

