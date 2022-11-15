Rambo: First Blood 1/12 Scale Figures Revealed by Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys has been really stepping up its game as they expand into the realm of 1/12 scale figures. Their popular 1/18 scale figures continue to stay popular, but unlike RoboCop and Judge Dredd, a new action hero has arrived. Coming to us right from the 80s, John Rambo is back as Hiya Toys debuts their newest Exquisite Super 1/12 scale future. After returning home from Vietnam, John Rambo found himself in a new war against the people he fought for. Hiya Toys kicks off their first figure from the line with Rambo: First Blood featuring impressive detail and articulation. Standing 6.3" tall, our hero is packed with articulation and comes with swappable hands, heads, and plenty of weapons to take on any threat. Hiya Toys brings this action star to life once again, and he will be a deadly figure for any First Blood collection. John Rambo is set for a Q2 2023 release; he is priced at $79.99, and while pre-orders are not live yet but all things, Hiya Toys can be found here.

John Rambo Joins Hiya Toys Exquisite Super Line

"They Drew First Blood. A soldier haunted by memories of Vietnam, he was once the perfect killing machine. Now he's finding a place to eat around, but finds instead an over-zealous, small-town sheriff. A jungle pursuit be triggered at any moment. We are proud to announce the Rambo 1/12 scale action figure from First Blood."

"*Hiya Toys [EXQUISITE SUPER] as 1/12 scale high-end action figure series, dedicated to polishing every detail and shape only to pursue higher quality and better experience. EXQUISITE SUPER Rambo stands at 6.3inches tall, fully-articulated collectible figure featuring a custom designed body. The upper torso is designed in one piece, with built-in joints at the neck, chest and waist. Include 10x interchangeable hands, 2x interchangeable head, and various weapon accessories to help Rambo survival and resist his pursuers."

Release time: 2023Q2

Price: 79.99USD