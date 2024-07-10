Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Raphael is Mondo's Newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soft Vinyl

Mondo is climbing out of the sewer as they debut a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soft Vinyl figure release

Article Summary Mondo releases a new TMNT Raphael Soft Vinyl figure, priced at $90.

Inspired by classic Playmates figures, Raphael stands 8" tall with twin sais.

The figure marks the sixth in Mondo’s Japanese sofubi line.

Set for an October 2024 release, Raphael joins his TMNT brothers and allies.

Raphael is one of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and he is known for his fierce personality and distinct red bandana. Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Raphael debuted in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic back in 1984. As the team's resident hothead, he wields signature twin sais and is usually fueled by anger with a quick temper and rebellious streak. Despite his tough personality, Raphael has a deep sense of loyalty and love for his brothers Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo, and, of course, his sensei, Master Splinter. Raphael is now the newest and final brother of the TMNT to get a new Soft Vinyl figure that is inspired by the classic era of Playmates action figures.

This marks the sixth figure to arrive from Monod in this new Japanese sofubi line, along with Leo, Mikey, Donny, Mondo Gecko, and Ray Fillet. Standing 8" tall, Raphael will come with his iconic sais that can be sheathed in his belt. These sofubi figures are packed with some impressive details, and uniting the whole Mondo team together will be a true work of art. With all four brothers and two allies already getting figures, only time will tell if Mondo will be cooking up some bad guys for this line. Until then, Mondo has this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael figure priced at $90, and he is set for an October 2024 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Raphael Soft Vinyl Figure

"Our premium TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES soft vinyl line features fully articulated figures Inspired by classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi. Hot-headed Raphael comes complete with twin sai that can be wielded or holstered for a range of display."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Alex Brewer, Hector Arce

Sculpt – Alex Brewer, Hector Arce

Paint – Mark Bristow

Packaging Art – Aaron Conley

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Lordbobasaurus

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Raphael Figure

x2 Sai

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!