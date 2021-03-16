Iron Man The Avengers Mark 7 Suit Comes To Queen Studios

Iron Man is back as Queen Studios reveals their newest Marvel statue based on the 2012 film, The Avengers. Tony Stark is wearing his Mark VII armor from the film with this 1/4 scale statue that stands 30" tall. The statue will feature a metallic red and gold paint scheme, and he will be displayed on rubble with his weapon systems activated. Queen Studios also include an LED system in Iron Man that will light up in his helmet, arc reactor, and repulsors. The Avengers Iron Man Mark VII 1/4 Scale Statue from Queen Studios are priced at $725. He is set to fly in during the beginning of 2022, and pre-orders are not live yet, but fans can find him here when live.

"Iron Man Mark 7 1/4 Scale Statue – The Mark VII is the seventh suit designed by Stark to replace the Mark VI, which was heavily damaged during the events in the S.H.I.E.L.D Helicarrier. It was featured in The Avengers, first appearing when Stark ordered J.A.R.V.I.S to deploy the armour as he was falling from Stark's tower. The most intriguing part of the armour is its deployment during the first Avengers movie. The Suit is shot out of a pod and forms itself around Starks body as he is falling."

"Like its predecessor, the amour has red and gold plating with silver elements. In our pose, Iron Man's artillery is engaged, and he propels back onto a pile of rubble designed after a destroyed road. The plinth-like design of the base contracts the complexities of this awesome suit. The movie's armour design pays homage to the designs of penciler Mark Bright and writers Bob Layton and David Michellinie. Queen Studios' quarter scale Iron Man Mark 7 comes equipped with the features Iron Man fans demand. Not only does this limited-edition statue include internal lighting in the helmet and ar reactor, but the Mark VII also features lighting in the hand repulsors."