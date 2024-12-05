Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, moana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Brings Exclusive Disney Lorcana Card to Moana 2

Get your hands on an exclusive Disney Lorcana card as fans who watch Moana 2 at Cinemark can get one with a purchase of a ticket

Article Summary Grab an exclusive Disney Lorcana card with Moana 2 tickets at Cinemark, December 6-15.

Moana 2 teams up with Cinemark for a dazzling adventure with exclusive Lorcana TCG cards.

Experience Moana 2 and collect Moana — Adventurer of Land and Sea, a Lorcana promo card.

Limited-time Disney Lorcana card features stunning Moana 2 artwork in silver foil.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an epic new adventure that is set three years after their original journey. Moana embarks on a daring voyage into uncharted waters, guided by a mysterious call from her wayfinding ancestors. Alongside Maui and a crew of unlikely seafarers, she explores the farthest reaches of Oceania, confronting long-lost dangers and uncovering secrets of her heritage. This story was originally set to be a new Disney+ series but shifted to a new full-length animated film and is in theaters now! To celebrate the film's release, Ravensburger has partnered with Cinemark theaters to offer a unique Disney Lorcana TCG promo card, Moana — Adventurer of Land and Sea. This exclusive card features stunning artwork inspired by the film and will get an exclusive silver foil design. This card offers fans a sneak peek at a future Disney Lorcana TCG set and will only be available to viewers between December 6 and December 15. You must buy a ticket to Moana 2 at a Cinemark theater to acquire one, and this promo is limited to one per ticket and only while supplies last, making it a must-have for fans of the beloved Wayfinder. To find out more about Disney Lorcana, be sure to check out the official website of the hit Trading Card Game.

Cinemark Disney Lorcana TCG Moana 2 Promo Card

