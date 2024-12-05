Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, moana, Ravensburger
Ravensburger Brings Exclusive Disney Lorcana Card to Moana 2
Get your hands on an exclusive Disney Lorcana card as fans who watch Moana 2 at Cinemark can get one with a purchase of a ticket
Article Summary
- Grab an exclusive Disney Lorcana card with Moana 2 tickets at Cinemark, December 6-15.
- Moana 2 teams up with Cinemark for a dazzling adventure with exclusive Lorcana TCG cards.
- Experience Moana 2 and collect Moana — Adventurer of Land and Sea, a Lorcana promo card.
- Limited-time Disney Lorcana card features stunning Moana 2 artwork in silver foil.
Cinemark Disney Lorcana TCG Moana 2 Promo Card
"Ravensburger is answering the ocean's call. The award-winning publisher of games, puzzles and toys will bring the award-winning Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG) to moviegoers in the United States this December through a partnership with Cinemark theaters in the United States. Fans who purchase tickets to see Moana 2 between December 6 and December 15 in Cinemark theaters will receive a special preview Disney Lorcana TCG promo card. One card per ticket, available while supplies last. The Disney Lorcana TCG special preview promo card, Moana — Adventurer of Land and Sea, is a sneak peek of a card from a future Disney Lorcana TCG set. The promo card artwork is inspired by Moana 2 and features a silver foil treatment."