Ray Harryhausen Pegasus Soars in with New Star Ace Toys Release

Ray Harryhausen is a legend who brought movie monsters to life, and Star Ace Toys continues to expand their Ray Harryhausen's 100th Anniversary Collection with X-Plus. This time we are getting more love towards Clash of the Titans with another majestic beast. Pegasus is flying on in with a gorgeous new 1/6th scale statue that stands over 12.5" tall, and two versions will be offered with a standard and select. Not much is different between the two, but the deluxe adds a light up severed Medusa head with the mechanical owl known as Bubo. Ray Harryhausen still gets some love to this day as we have seen with The Book of Boba Fett with the arrival of one of the new deadly Star Wars creatures. Fans of this legendary will not want to miss out on owning another one of these 100th Anniversary Collection statues and Pegasus is priced at $288 or $355 (depending on the version), and pre-orders are live and located here.

"RAY HARRYHAUSENS PEGASUS POLYRESIN STATUE DELUXE VERSION – From Star Ace Toys. Pegasus was a creation of the gods, a horse with the ability to fly with large eagle-like wings. Star Ace has brought Pegasus to life in a 1/6 scale polyresin statue with detachable wings. Posed as if striding through the air, Pegasus is sculpted by the renowned artisans at Kaibutsuya, each piece meticulously hand painted. Pegasus ships with a polyresin display base with nameplate. The Deluxe version also comes with a 1/6 scale version of Bubo with extended wings, a light-up Medusa head and tack and saddle that can be attached after removing the wings."

RELEASE DATE : Q3, 2022

* SA9047 (DELUXE VERSION) IS LIMITED EDITION

**PROTOTYPE SHOWN, FINAL PRODUCT MAY BE SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT

**PRODUCT DETAILS COULD BE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE