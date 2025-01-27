Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Ray Palmer is The Atom with McFarlane Toys New DC Super Powers

McFarlane Toys goes retro once again as they debut a brand new set of DC Super Powers figures, reliving the 80s fun of collecting

New DC Super Powers are on the way as McFarlane Toys is going retro once again with new figures. Ray Palmer, the second Atom, debuted in Showcase #34 (1961), created by Gardner Fox and Gil Kane. As a brilliant physicist, Palmer finds himself with a fragment of a white dwarf star. He uses this material to develop a shrinking device, which allows him to change his size at will. Ray would then become the hero known as the Atom, who is capable of shrinking to subatomic levels while retaining his full strength. DC Comics The Atom would bring sci-fi elements to the superhero genre as he would explore the microverse and his own villains.

Ray Palmer is a founding member of the Justice League of America, and now he is the newest addition to your DC Super Powers collection. Featured in his classic red and blue suit, this shrining hero is ready for action once again. Featuring 7 points of articulation, Ray gets his own card back packaging and a nice $9.99 price tag. Pre-orders are live and selling out fast, so get yours while you can with a March 2025 release date.

McFarlane Reveals – The Atom (DC Super Powers)

"Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love!Ray Palmer is science liaison to S.H.A.D.E. and a hero in his own right as the Atom. He is also the creator of the Ant Farm, a pioneer in miniaturization technology, and a recent welcome addition to the Justice League of America."

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

Continuing the legacy of the beloved SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

THE ATOM is showcased in SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

