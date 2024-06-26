Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Rebuild the Star Wars Universe with New Mash-Up Sets from LEGO

It appears that LEGO is already getting ready for their upcoming Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy mini-movie with some new sets

Article Summary LEGO announces Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy animated special and new sets.

Explore space-time mash-ups with the 1,063-piece X-Wing & TIE Fighter Set.

Pre-order available for creative TIE-wing and X-fighter mash-up ships at $109.99.

Set features adjustable wings, four minifigures, and an L3-G0 droid figure.

LEGO has a new animated special arriving this summer on Disney+ with LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. The fabric of space and time is colliding inside the Star Wars universe, making some incredible mash-ups across the entire saga. To get fans ready for the rebuilt universe, LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets, including a new X-Wing and TIE Fighter Mash-Up Set. In this new world, things you used to know about the galaxy are topsy turvy, including the new ships of the Empire and the Rebellion. Coming in at 1,063 pieces, this set features the iconic X-Wing and TIE Fighter that will each get a pilot minifigures. However, this ship can be mashed together, creating new ships like the TIE-wing and X-fighter, with detaching wings and hulls. LEGO has also included two Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy minifigures as well, and the whole set is priced a $109.99. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store with the mash-up ships taking flight in August 2024.

LEGO Debuts New TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up Set

"Recreate mash-up starfighters from the LEGO® Star Wars™: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special with this TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up (75393) buildable toy playset for kids. A cool LEGO gift for boys, girls and any Star Wars fans, the set features a 'TIE-wing' and 'X-fighter', each with an opening cockpit for a LEGO minifigure and 2 spring-loaded shooters. Simply remove the locking pins to detach the wings from the hull of each buildable vehicle toy and rebuild to create the familiar, iconic TIE fighter and X-wing."

"The wings of the 'TIE-wing'/X-fighter are adjustable for flight and attack modes and, once rebuilt as the X-wing, the retractable landing gear can be used. The buildable adventure playset also includes 4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures with a Rebel Pilot and a TIE Pilot, each with blaster pistols, Yesi Scala with a gaffi stick, and Sig Greebling, plus an L3-G0 droid LEGO figure."

