Red Hood Returns to McFarlane Toys with Brand New DC Comics Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new slew of impressive DC Comics action figures

Article Summary Red Hood returns to McFarlane Toys in an update from DC Comics' Dawn of DC line.

Jason Todd's transformation from Robin to Red Hood highlighted in new action figure.

The 7" scale figure, priced at $22.99, features multiple accessories including a crowbar and sword.

Pre-orders are open now for a November 2024 release on the McFarlane Toys Store.

The Red Hood is a more modern addition to the Batman mythos as he first appeared in Batman #635 in 2005. Before he took up the identity of the Red Hood, he was Jason Todd, the second Robin. However, he met a brutal end at the hands of the Joker in the infamous DC Comics A Death in the Family storyline. It was years later that he was resurrected and returned to the streets of Gotham with a new identity and a new mission. Jason has left the Caped Crusader's teaching behind to pursue a more ruthless approach to crime-fighting, which would bring him head-to-head with Batman and the Bat-family.

Red Hood has now returned to McFarlane Toys as they unveil their latest DC Multiverse figure featuring his design from DC Comics Dawn of DC. Jason will come with a crowbar, sword, and a swappable pair of hands, and it would not be surprising if we get an unmasked version later on. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers like McFarlane Toys Store for $22.99 with a October 2024 release.

New DC Comics Red Hood (Dawn of DC) Figure Revealed

"RED HOOD REAL NAME: JASON TODD Jason Todd was the second Robin, and easily the most troubled. Angry and with a desperate need to prove himself, Jason's impulsive behavior led to his death at the hands of The Joker. Resurrected to become the heroic Red Hood, Jason now walks his own path, learning to handle the anger that forged him."



Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 2 extra hands, wazikashi sword, crowbar and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

