Reebook Embraces the Dark with New Universal Monsters Shoe Collab

The Monsters that started it all are back as Reebok has unveiled a brand new collaboration with Universal Monsters with five new shoes

Witness the return of the classic as Reebok has just unveiled its newest collaboration with the Universal Monsters. The Universal Monsters franchise is a classic collection of horror characters that were brought to life by Universal Pictures back in the early 20th century. This includes legends like Frankenstein's Monster, The Wolf Man, Dracula, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the Bride of Frankenstein. Now, horror fans can wear these styling creatures with Reebok's newest set of limited edition shows chatting reimagined designs of each monster.

Each specially designed shoe is backed with elements of these Universal Monsters, like the infamous It's Alice quote hidden on the Frankenstein Pump TZ or Dracula's amulet front and center on the BB 4000 II. The stitches effect on the Bride's Club C Megacourt is nicely done, and the blood stain on The Wolf Man's Club C Bulc is a true horror treat. Even the Creatures Instapump Fury 94 Mid looks like they were fetched right from the swamp! These shoes vary in price from $220 to $120 and will go up for purchase on October 11, 2024, at 10 AM EST on Reebok.com and at select retailers.

Horror Icons Arrive at Reebok with the Universal Monsters

"Today, Reebok, the iconic and irreverent sports culture brand, and Universal Products & Experiences have teamed up to revive Reebok's "Boktober" celebration. Kicking off this year's Halloween season with a collection of shoes inspired by the classic Universal Monsters, the collaboration features five iconic Reebok footwear silhouettes reimagined to pay homage to the horror icons, featuring Dracula, Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein, the Creature From the Black Lagoon, and the Wolfman."

"The Universal Monsters x Reebok collection presents five (5) unique footwear styles inspired by the most recognizable horror icons, each presented in custom tombstone packaging. The collection includes:

Instapump Fury 94 Mid + Creature from the Black Lagoon ($220 MSRP)

BB 4000 II + Dracula ($130 MSRP):

Club C Bulc + The Wolfman ($120 MSRP)

Pump TZ + Frankenstein ($180 MSRP)

Club C Megacourt + The Bride of Frankenstein ($120 MSRP)

The Universal Monsters x Reebok collection will be available globally starting October 11, 2024 at 10AM EST, at Reebok.com and select retailers."

